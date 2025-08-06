FP Partner Inc. Receives Business Improvement Order from Kanto Local Finance Bureau

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

FP Partner, Inc. ( (JP:7388) ) just unveiled an update.

FP Partner Inc. has received a business improvement order from the Kanto Local Finance Bureau due to deficiencies in its insurance sales management system. The company plans to implement comprehensive improvements to ensure compliance and protect policyholders, including clarifying management responsibilities and establishing effective systems for customer information and legal compliance. The company has revised its earnings forecasts downward due to media reports and inspections but is committed to restoring trust and optimizing business operations.

More about FP Partner, Inc.

FP Partner Inc. operates within the insurance industry, focusing on insurance solicitation operations. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to building a stronger legal compliance system and restoring trust among its stakeholders.

Average Trading Volume: 162,209

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen46.79B

Find detailed analytics on 7388 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue