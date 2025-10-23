Foxtons Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Financial Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ) has shared an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation program, purchasing 20,000 ordinary shares at a price of £0.54 each. This move reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and impacting shareholder voting rights, aligning with the company’s strategic financial management goals.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish pressure. The valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and a reasonable dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on estate agency services in the UK. The company is known for its residential property sales and lettings, catering to a diverse market of property buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 690,074

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £163.5M

