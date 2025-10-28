Foxtons Executes Share Buyback to Optimize Capital Structure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ) has provided an update.

Foxtons Group PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation program, purchasing 57,000 of its ordinary shares at an average price of £0.565298 per share. This move is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value. The cancellation of these shares will adjust the total voting rights, impacting shareholders’ calculations under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £61.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the most significant factor, supported by robust revenue growth and efficient cash flow management. The valuation is reasonable, with a fair P/E ratio and a decent dividend yield. Technical analysis indicates some short-term weakness, but no major momentum shifts. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events does not impact the score.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on estate agency services in the UK. The company is known for its residential property sales and lettings, offering a comprehensive range of services to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants.

Average Trading Volume: 692,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £162.9M

