Foxtons Executes Share Buyback Program

The latest announcement is out from Foxtons ( (GB:FOXT) ).

Foxtons Group PLC has executed a share buyback and cancellation program, purchasing 15,000 ordinary shares at an average price of 0.54 GBP per share. This move is expected to impact the company’s total voting rights, which will now stand at 296,806,992, potentially affecting shareholder calculations under FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FOXT) stock is a Buy with a £63.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foxtons stock, see the GB:FOXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FOXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FOXT is a Outperform.

Foxtons’ strong financial performance is the most significant factor, showcasing robust revenue growth and profitability. The technical analysis indicates mixed signals with short-term bullish momentum but potential bearish pressure. The valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and a reasonable dividend yield, making it appealing for value investors.

More about Foxtons

Foxtons Group PLC operates in the real estate industry, primarily offering residential property sales and lettings services. The company focuses on the London market, providing a range of services including property management and mortgage broking.

Average Trading Volume: 699,094

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £167.4M

