Foxconn Subsidiary Announces Major Cash Dividend Distribution

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Hon Hai Precision Industry ( (HNHPF) ) is now available.

Foxconn Industrial Internet Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hon Hai Precision Industry, has announced a significant cash dividend distribution of RMB 12.7 billion, equating to RMB 0.64 per share. This move, set to take effect on July 31, 2025, reflects the company’s robust financial health and commitment to returning value to its shareholders, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder confidence.

More about Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., also known as Foxconn, is a leading global electronics manufacturer. The company is renowned for its production of electronic components and products, including consumer electronics, cloud computing, and semiconductor equipment, with a significant focus on the technology and manufacturing sectors.

Find detailed analytics on HNHPF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue