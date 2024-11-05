Fox Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal Q1 2025 Results

Fox Corporation Class A ( (FOXA) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fox Corporation Class A presented to its investors.

Fox Corporation, a leading media company, operates primarily in the television and cable network sectors, known for its flagship news, sports, and entertainment programming.

Fox Corporation reported a robust start to Fiscal 2025, with first quarter revenues reaching $3.56 billion, reflecting an 11% increase from the previous year. The company’s net income surged to $832 million, showcasing strong financial performance.

Key highlights from the earnings report include a 6% increase in affiliate fee revenues, attributed to segment growth in television and cable network programming. Advertising revenues also climbed by 11%, driven by political advertising, enhanced ratings at FOX News Media, and successful sports broadcasts. The company’s Adjusted EBITDA rose by 21% to $1.05 billion, underpinned by revenue gains and partially offset by increased programming costs, notably in sports.

The Television segment saw a 10% revenue boost, thanks to political advertising and sports events, while Cable Network Programming revenues rose 15%, supported by higher sports sublicensing and digital advertising revenues. Additionally, Fox Corporation continued its share repurchase program, with $250 million in Class A common stock bought back this quarter.

Looking ahead, Fox Corporation’s management remains optimistic about sustaining growth, focusing on expanding its audience and increasing revenue streams through strategic initiatives across its diverse media platforms.