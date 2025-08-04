Fourth Paradigm Forms Joint Venture to Advance AI in Energy Storage

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6682) ) has provided an announcement.

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. announced the formation of a joint venture with Beijing HyperStrong Technology Co., Ltd. to establish Energy Crystal (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., which will focus on AI technology services for electricity trading. This collaboration aims to integrate AI and energy storage technologies, leveraging HyperStrong’s expertise in energy storage and Fourth Paradigm’s AI capabilities, to innovate and promote AI applications in the energy storage sector, ultimately contributing to global sustainable energy development.

More about Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co. Ltd. Class H

Beijing Fourth Paradigm Technology Co., Ltd. operates in the artificial intelligence industry, focusing on AI technology services. The company is known for its advanced AI solutions, including AI Agent + world models, machine learning platforms, and smart energy solutions, with a market focus on integrating AI with energy storage technologies.

Average Trading Volume: 6,362,432

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$25.67B

For detailed information about 6682 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

