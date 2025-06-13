Founders Metals Increases Stake in Antino Gold Project to 70%

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

An update from Founders Metals ( (TSE:FDR) ) is now available.

Founders Metals Inc. has successfully completed Stage 2 of its Option Agreement with Lawa Gold N.V. and Nana Resources N.V., increasing its ownership in the Antino Gold Project to 70%. This milestone strengthens Founders’ position as the majority owner of the project and reflects their confidence in its potential. The company plans to provide further updates on exploration targets and remains committed to maximizing shareholder value through its extensive 2025 drill program.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:FDR) stock is a Buy with a C$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Founders Metals stock, see the TSE:FDR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:FDR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:FDR is a Neutral.

Founders Metals faces substantial challenges in financial performance due to its lack of revenue and negative cash flow, which significantly impact its overall stock score. However, the strong balance sheet and positive corporate events provide some optimism. Technical analysis indicates mixed signals with a bearish bias, while valuation concerns persist due to ongoing losses. Corporate events, including significant financing and promising exploration results, offer potential upside if the company can leverage these developments effectively.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:FDR stock, click here.

More about Founders Metals

Founders Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company focused on advancing the Antino Gold Project in Suriname, South America. The company is engaged in gold exploration within the Guiana Shield and has produced over 500,000 ounces of gold from surface and alluvial mining. Founders Metals is fully financed for up to 60,000 meters of drilling in 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 200,760

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$414.2M

Find detailed analytics on FDR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.