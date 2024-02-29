Founders Metals Excites with High-Grade Gold Find

Founders Metals, Inc. (TSE:FDR) has released an update.

Founders Metals Inc. has reported notable high-grade gold finds at its Donut target within the Antino Gold Project in Suriname, with a standout 19.0-meter section averaging 14.23 g/t gold. This discovery, following earlier lower-grade but broader intervals, solidifies the site’s potential for significant gold mineralization, with follow-up drilling planned to commence shortly. The company also hints at other promising targets in the area, such as the Cupcake Target, that share similar geological features.

