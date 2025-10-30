Fosun’s Yuyuan Reports Significant Financial Decline in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Fosun International ( (HK:0656) ) has issued an announcement.

Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart, a subsidiary of Fosun International, reported a significant decline in financial performance for the nine months ending September 2025. The company’s revenue decreased by 21.33% compared to the previous year, and it recorded a substantial net loss attributable to shareholders, indicating challenges in its operations. This financial downturn could impact Fosun’s market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Fosun International

Fosun International Limited is a global conglomerate with diverse business operations, including a subsidiary, Shanghai Yuyuan Tourist Mart (Group) Co., Ltd., which is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. The company operates in various industries, focusing on sectors such as tourism, retail, and financial services.

Average Trading Volume: 14,624,641

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$41.06B

