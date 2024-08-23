Fosun’s Subsidiary Yuyuan Faces Profit Dip

Fosun International (HK:0656) has released an update.

Yuyuan, a subsidiary of Fosun International, reported a slight increase in revenue but a significant decline in net profit and cash flow from operating activities for the first half of 2024 compared to the previous year. Specifically, net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 48.53%, and cash flow from operations plummeted by 68.94%, even as total assets showed a marginal increase.

