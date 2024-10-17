Fosun Pharma’s Drug Registration Boosts Market Prospects

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical’s subsidiary has successfully had its drug registration application for Venlafaxine Hydrochloride Sustained-Release Tablets accepted by China’s National Medical Products Administration. This new drug, aimed at treating depression and generalized anxiety disorder, marks a significant step in Fosun Pharma’s investment in innovative treatments, with approximately RMB 6.17 million already invested in its development.

