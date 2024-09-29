Fosun Pharma Subsidiary Gains Drug Approval

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. has announced that its subsidiary, Jisimei (Wuhan) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., has received marketing registration approval from China’s National Medical Products Administration for its new Oxaliplatin Injection. The drug is independently developed by the Group and is intended for use as a chemotherapeutic agent. The board and directors of the company have affirmed the accuracy and legality of the announcement, underscoring the significance of this development in the company’s product lineup.

