Fosun Pharma Revises 2025 Transaction Cap to RMB90 Million

An announcement from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co ( (HK:2196) ) is now available.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical has announced a revision of its annual cap for continuing connected transactions under the Fosun International Mutual Supply Framework Agreement for 2025. The adjustment increases the cap from RMB70 million to RMB90 million to accommodate additional transactions needed for business development in the last quarter of 2025. This revision reflects the company’s strategic efforts to meet growing service demands and aligns with Hong Kong Listing Rules, ensuring compliance without requiring independent shareholders’ approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2196) stock is a Sell with a HK$26.50 price target.

More about Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, primarily involved in the pharmaceutical industry. The company focuses on the production and supply of medical products such as medicine, diagnostics, and medical devices, along with providing various medical services and consulting.

Average Trading Volume: 10,511,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$80.2B



