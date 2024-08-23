Fosun Pharma Reveals Henlius Buyout Terms

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co (HK:2196) has released an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical announces a revised proposal for the privatization of Henlius, allowing shareholders to choose between a cash payment or shares in newly established rollover entities. This move, aiming to withdraw Henlius from public listing, offers a cash alternative of HK$24.60 per share or an equivalent share exchange, reflecting the company’s strategic consolidation efforts.

