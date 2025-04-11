Fosun Pharma Reduces Stake in Shanghai Fujian Subsidiary

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co ( (HK:2196) ) has provided an update.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical announced the disposal of a portion of its equity interest in its subsidiary, Shanghai Fujian, through an Equity Transfer Agreement with Fosun High Tech, Ms. Li Fan, and Ms. Guan Xiaohui. This transaction reduces the company’s stake in Shanghai Fujian from 100% to 45%, aligning with the Hong Kong Listing Rules as a connected transaction. The move is part of a strategic realignment, potentially impacting the company’s operational focus and stakeholder interests.

More about Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company based in China, primarily engaged in the healthcare industry. The company focuses on the development, manufacturing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products and medical devices, serving a broad market with a variety of healthcare solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 10.51%

Average Trading Volume: 5,648

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $7.77B

