Fosun International Approves 2025 H Share RSU Scheme at EGM

Fosun International ( (HK:0656) ) just unveiled an update.

Fosun International Limited successfully passed an ordinary resolution at its extraordinary general meeting on October 23, 2025, approving the adoption of the 2025 H Share RSU Scheme for Fosun Pharma. This decision reflects the company’s strategic move to enhance its equity incentive plans, potentially strengthening its market position and aligning interests with stakeholders.

More about Fosun International

Fosun International Limited is a conglomerate with diverse business interests, including pharmaceuticals, real estate, and financial services, focusing on creating value through innovation and global operations.

Average Trading Volume: 15,302,783

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$42.36B

