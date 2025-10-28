Foshan Haitian Reports Strong Revenue Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3288) ) is now available.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. reported an 8.64% increase in revenue for the first three quarters of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. This growth was driven by strong performances across all product categories and sales channels, with notable increases in online sales and regional sales in the Eastern and Southern regions of China.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. is a leading company in the food industry, primarily focused on the production of various sauces such as soy sauce, oyster sauce, and flavored sauces. The company operates with a significant market presence in China, catering to both offline and online sales channels across different regions.

