Foshan Haitian Releases 2025 Q3 Report, Ensures Financial Transparency

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. Class H ( (HK:3288) ) has issued an announcement.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. has released its third quarterly report for 2025, prepared in accordance with China Accounting Standards for Business Enterprises. The report has not been audited, and the board of directors assures the accuracy and completeness of the financial information provided. This announcement highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements, which may reinforce stakeholder confidence in its operations and market positioning.

Foshan Haitian Flavouring and Food Company Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily engaged in the production and sale of flavoring products. The company operates within the food industry, focusing on providing a range of flavoring solutions to enhance food taste and quality.

