Forward Fashion Appoints SHINEWING as New Auditor

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited ( (HK:2528) ) just unveiled an update.

Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited has appointed SHINEWING (HK) CPA Limited as its new auditor following the resignation of PricewaterhouseCoopers. The decision, recommended by the Audit Committee, was based on SHINEWING’s audit experience, industry knowledge, and technical competence, which positions them as a suitable choice to fulfill the company’s auditing needs until the next annual general meeting. This strategic move is anticipated to benefit the company’s interests and those of its shareholders.

More about Forward Fashion (International) Holdings Company Limited

YTD Price Performance: 5.45%

Average Trading Volume: 104,684

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$92.8M

