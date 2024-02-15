Forward Air Subsidiary Revises Credit Terms and Repays Loans

Forward Air Corp. (FWRD) has released an update.

Clue Opco LLC, a Forward Air Corporation subsidiary, and its financial partners have revised their Credit Agreement, increasing the maximum permitted leverage ratio for upcoming quarters and reducing the available revolving credit by $60 million. The move, which adjusts financial covenants and other terms, follows Opco’s repayment of $80 million in term loans, signaling strategic financial management during a period of adjustment.

For further insights into FWRD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.