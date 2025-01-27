Forum Engineering Announces Strategic Organizational Changes

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Join thousands of data-driven investors – Build your Smart Portfolio for personalized insights.

An announcement from Forum Engineering, Inc. ( (JP:7088) ) is now available.

Forum Engineering Inc. announced an organizational and executive officer change effective February 1. The East Japan Sales Department will be split into two separate departments, and Takuro Ojima’s role as Executive Officer will expand to include oversight of new areas, potentially enhancing the company’s regional sales strategy and operational efficiency.

More about Forum Engineering, Inc.

YTD Price Performance: -1.15%

Average Trading Volume: 122,796

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen54.13B

For an in-depth examination of 7088 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.