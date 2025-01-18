Forum Energy Metals Increases Private Placement Financing to $1.35 Million

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

An update from Forum Energy Metals Corp ( (TSE:FMC) ) is now available.

Forum Energy Metals Corp. has announced an increase in its non-brokered private placement financing to $1,350,000, up from the previously announced $1,250,000. This adjustment is part of their ongoing efforts to fund exploration and development projects, potentially enhancing their positioning in the uranium exploration sector.

More about Forum Energy Metals Corp

Forum Energy Metals Corp. is focused on discovering high-grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut.

YTD Price Performance: -16.67%

Average Trading Volume: 347,151

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$16.33M

