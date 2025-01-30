Forty Pillars Mining Corp. Announces $350,000 Private Placement

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp ( (TSE:PLLR) ) has issued an update.

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement offering, aiming to raise up to $350,000 through the sale of units consisting of one common share and one purchase warrant. The funds are intended for working capital and corporate purposes, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and aiding its ongoing exploration efforts.

More about Forty Pillars Mining Corp

Forty Pillars Mining Corp. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focusing on the Silver Dollar Project in British Columbia’s Greenwood Mining Division. The company also holds an option to acquire a full interest in the Val-d’Or North property in Quebec’s Abitibi sub-province.

YTD Price Performance: 0.0%

Average Trading Volume: 99,162

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.38M

