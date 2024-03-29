Fortuna Silver Mines Files Annual Financial Report

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) has released an update.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has announced the filing of its fiscal 2023 annual report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which is now accessible through the company’s and the SEC’s websites. Shareholders can also request free printed copies of the financial statements. The company, operating five mines across the Americas and Africa, emphasizes sustainability and social responsibility in its precious metals production.

For further insights into TSE:FVI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.