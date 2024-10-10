Fortress Minerals Maintains Profit Amid Revenue Dip

Fortress Minerals Limited (SG:OAJ) has released an update.

Fortress Minerals Limited, a high-grade iron ore concentrate producer, reported a stable net profit of US$4.5 million for the second quarter of FY2025, despite a 10.4% drop in revenue to US$15.5 million due to decreased sales volumes and lower selling prices. The company maintained a strong gross profit margin of 66.2% and is focusing on growth initiatives to enhance production and shareholder value.

