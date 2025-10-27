Fortrea and GE Healthcare’s New Diagnostic Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Cancer Detection

Fortrea Holdings Inc. ((FTRE)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: Fortrea Holdings Inc. is collaborating with GE Healthcare on a Phase 2/3 clinical trial titled A Phase 2/3, Multicenter, Open-Label, Non-Randomized Study to Evaluate Diagnostic Performance of GEH300079 (68Ga) Injection Positron-Emission Tomography (PET)/Computed Tomography (CT) for Detection of Peritoneal Carcinomatosis (PC) in Patients With Colorectal, Gastric, Ovarian, or Pancreatic Cancers (PERISCOPE). The study aims to assess the diagnostic performance of GEH300079 (68Ga) PET/CT in detecting PC in patients with specific cancers, which could significantly enhance diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Intervention/Treatment: The intervention being tested is the GEH300079 (68Ga) Injection, a drug used in PET/CT imaging. This imaging agent is intended to improve the detection of peritoneal carcinomatosis in patients with colorectal, gastric, ovarian, or pancreatic cancers.

Study Design: The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is diagnostic. Independent, blinded reads of the PET/CT images will be conducted to ensure unbiased results.

Study Timeline: The study was first submitted on October 9, 2025, with the latest update on October 17, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the beginning of the study’s regulatory journey, with recruitment yet to commence.

Market Implications: This study update could positively impact Fortrea Holdings Inc.’s stock performance as it highlights their involvement in innovative diagnostic solutions. Successful outcomes could enhance investor sentiment and position the company favorably against competitors in the diagnostic imaging market.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

