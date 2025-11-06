Fortinet’s Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Future Outlook

Fortinet ( (FTNT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Fortinet presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Fortinet, a prominent player in the cybersecurity industry, is renowned for its integrated solutions that merge networking and security to protect data and devices globally. In its latest financial report, Fortinet announced a 14% year-over-year revenue growth, reaching $1.72 billion in the third quarter of 2025, with product revenue climbing 18% to $559.3 million. The company also achieved a record GAAP operating margin of 32% and a non-GAAP operating margin of 37% for the quarter.

Key highlights from the report include Fortinet’s recognition as a leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Hybrid Mesh Firewall and the rapid growth of its FortiSASE solution, which saw billings increase by over 100% year-over-year. The company also launched the Secure AI Data Center solution, which boasts significant energy savings and high-capacity connectivity for AI workloads. Additionally, Fortinet’s commitment to innovation is evident in its extensive portfolio of AI-driven solutions, supported by over 500 patents.

Fortinet’s strategic advancements and financial performance underscore its competitive edge in the cybersecurity market. The company’s focus on integrating Next-Generation Firewall, SD-WAN, and SASE functionalities into a unified solution positions it well for future growth. Furthermore, Fortinet’s recognition as one of Newsweek’s Most Reliable Companies highlights its strong market reputation.

Looking ahead, Fortinet projects fourth-quarter revenue between $1.825 billion and $1.885 billion, with billings expected to range from $2.185 billion to $2.285 billion. The company anticipates maintaining a robust non-GAAP operating margin between 34.5% and 35.5%, reflecting its confidence in sustaining growth and innovation in the cybersecurity sector.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue