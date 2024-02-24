Fortinet Expands Board and Strengthens Executive Team

Fortinet (FTNT) has released an update.

Fortinet, Inc. has expanded its Board of Directors, appointing Mary Agnes “Maggie” Wilderotter as the ninth member, effective April 19, 2024. Wilderotter, whose directorship runs until the 2024 annual meeting of stockholders, will receive a $55,000 annual cash retainer and prorated restricted stock units that vest on the eve of the meeting. Simultaneously, the company named Christiane Ohlgart as Chief Accounting Officer, starting March 18, 2024, with a $450,000 base salary and potential bonuses and stock awards valued at $1.5 million, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to strengthening the leadership team.

