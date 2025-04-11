Forterra CFO and Spouse Adjust Shareholdings

An update from Forterra ( (GB:FORT) ) is now available.

Forterra plc announced share transactions involving its Chief Financial Officer, Ben Guyatt, and his spouse, Wendy Guyatt. Ben Guyatt sold 37,622 shares and purchased 23,520 shares, while Wendy Guyatt purchased 12,433 shares. These transactions were made to fully utilize their ISA allowances, and Ben Guyatt’s total beneficial interest now stands at 148,029 shares. This notification fulfills Forterra’s obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations.

Forterra’s overall score is bolstered by positive corporate events and stable technical indicators. The company’s strategic initiatives and improved cash flow generation enhance its outlook, despite challenges in profitability and leverage. Valuation remains fair, with a reasonable P/E ratio and dividend yield. However, the lack of current earnings call data limits a more comprehensive assessment.

