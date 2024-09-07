Forte Minerals Enhances Investor Relations with Stockworks

Forte Minerals Corp. (TSE:CUAU) has released an update.

Forte Minerals Corp. has teamed up with Stockworks Agency Inc. to enhance its investor relations and communication strategies, aiming to increase investor awareness and education about the company’s growth potential, particularly in its copper and gold projects in Peru. The collaboration, effective since September 1, 2024, involves a financial arrangement including a monthly fee, stock options, and a finder’s fee on new investor financing.

For further insights into TSE:CUAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.