Forrestania Resources Plans New Share Issuance

Forrestania Resources Limited is set to expand its financial horizons with the proposed issuance of 48,535,723 new ordinary shares under a securities purchase plan. Interested investors should note the record date on 11/10/2024 and the offer’s closing date by 31/10/2024, with an issue date set for 6/11/2024. This move promises to be a significant step for the company in the stock market, offering a fresh opportunity for shareholders and potential investors.

