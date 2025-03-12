Forrestania Resources Limited Announces Proposed Issue of Securities

Forrestania Resources Limited ( (AU:FRS) ) just unveiled an update.

Forrestania Resources Limited has announced a proposed issue of 20,036,411 fully paid ordinary securities, scheduled for issuance on May 7, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to enhance its capital structure and support its ongoing resource development projects, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder interests.

More about Forrestania Resources Limited

Forrestania Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and production of minerals, positioning itself in the market as a key player in resource development.

YTD Price Performance: 130.0%

Average Trading Volume: 2,194,304

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$6.04M

