Forge Global Holdings Adopts 2025 Inducement Plan

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Leverage the power of TipRanks' Smart Score, a data-driven tool to help you uncover top performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.

Monitor your stock picks and compare them to top Wall Street Analysts' recommendations with Your Smart Portfolio

An announcement from Forge Global Holdings ( (FRGE) ) is now available.

On February 10, 2025, Forge Global Holdings’ Board of Directors adopted the 2025 Inducement Plan, allocating 1,500,000 shares of common stock to attract new employees or those returning after a period of non-employment. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing their workforce in alignment with NYSE rules, potentially impacting their market position by strengthening their human resources.

More about Forge Global Holdings

Forge Global Holdings is a company that operates within the financial services industry, focusing on providing liquidity solutions, data, and insights for private markets.

YTD Price Performance: -9.04%

Average Trading Volume: 647,313

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $158.4M

Find detailed analytics on FRGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.