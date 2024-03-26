Forge Global Announces New COO and Executive Compensation Plans

An announcement from Forge Global Holdings (FRGE) is now available.

Drew Sievers has been appointed as the new Chief Operating Officer of a company, bringing a wealth of experience from his prior roles, including his time as President of Forge Trust and CEO at Harvest Savings & Wealth Technologies. Alongside this appointment, amended and restated employment agreements have been finalized for certain executive officers, incorporating competitive salaries, bonus opportunities, equity compensation, and severance benefits. These agreements ensure executive alignment with the company’s growth while including clauses for confidentiality and non-compete to protect corporate interests.

