Forgame Holdings Removes Director for Differing Philosophy

Forgame Holdings Ltd. (HK:0484) has released an update.

Forgame Holdings Limited has announced the removal of Mr. WANG Wenpeng from his position as a non-executive Director due to a divergence in work style and commitment compared to other board members, emphasizing the company’s preference for directors with more singular focus on its development. The company asserts that this decision aligns with the best interests of the shareholders and maintains that there are no further disagreements or undisclosed issues related to the removal.

For further insights into HK:0484 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.