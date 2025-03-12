Foresta Group Secures Resource Consent for Kawerau Development

An update from Leaf Resources Limited ( (AU:FGH) ) is now available.

Foresta Group Holdings Limited’s subsidiary, Foresta (NZ) Limited, has received resource consent from the Bay of Plenty Regional Council for the initial phase of its development at Kawerau, New Zealand. This approval allows for essential earthworks and stormwater management activities, marking a significant milestone in the construction of its integrated biomass manufacturing facility. The company is now poised to begin construction, pending sufficient funding, and will continue to update the market on its development progress and capital raising efforts.

FORESTA Group Holdings Limited is a leading company in the natural and renewable pine chemical and biomass pellet manufacturing industry. It has developed a proprietary process to naturally extract pine chemicals using the tree’s own solvent chemicals to extract rosin and terpenes, which are used in various industrial manufacturing products such as adhesives, gum, inks, paint, car tyres, and perfume.

