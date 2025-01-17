Foresight’s Eye-Net Secures Euro NCAP Compliance for V2X Technology

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Foresight Autonomous Holdings ( (FRSX) ) has provided an update.

On January 17, 2025, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. announced that its subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., has achieved compliance validation from UTAC for its cellular vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technology under Euro NCAP regulations. This validation, part of a collaboration with Software République to deploy services in France, signifies a major milestone in automotive safety. The rigorous field tests conducted by UTAC demonstrated a perfect 100% success rate in real-world collision scenario simulations, enhancing the credibility of Eye-Net’s technology. This achievement is expected to open new opportunities for partnerships and integration into global vehicles, showcasing the company’s potential to revolutionize road safety and expand its automotive market footprint.

More about Foresight Autonomous Holdings

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. is a technology company that specializes in developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers both ‘in-line-of-sight’ vision systems and ‘beyond-line-of-sight’ accident-prevention solutions. These solutions are applicable in various markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles, and heavy industrial equipment. Its Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. subsidiary provides real-time pre-collision alerts using advanced AI technology to boost road safety and situational awareness.

YTD Price Performance: -0.34%

Average Trading Volume: 803,325

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $26.65M

