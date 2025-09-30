Foresight Ventures VCT PLC Announces Total Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Downing ONE VCT ( (GB:FVEN) ) has provided an update.

Foresight Ventures VCT PLC announced that as of September 30, 2025, its issued share capital comprises 105,580,231 Ordinary Shares, with no shares held in Treasury. This total number of voting rights can be used by shareholders for calculations related to the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, potentially impacting shareholder notifications regarding their interests in the company.

Average Trading Volume: 41,426

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

