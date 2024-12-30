Foresight Group Extends Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

An update from Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) is now available.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited announced the continuation of its share buyback program, acquiring an additional 10,000 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury without voting rights. With this purchase, the company has bought a total of 2,351,072 shares under the program, affecting its total voting rights and offering shareholders a new denominator for transparency rules compliance. This move signifies Foresight’s strategic focus on optimizing its capital structure, potentially impacting shareholder value and reflecting confidence in its financial position.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth, operating in the UK, Europe, and Australia. With a strong commitment to sustainability, it focuses on supporting the energy transition, decarbonizing industries, enhancing nature recovery, and fostering ambitious companies’ economic potential. Foresight is part of the FTSE 250 index, offering diverse investment strategies and solutions for both private and public funds.

YTD Price Performance: -2.79%

Average Trading Volume: 284,875

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £457.5M

Find detailed analytics on FSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.