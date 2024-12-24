Foresight Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Don't Miss Our Christmas Offers: Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) has provided an announcement.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited announced the purchase of 10,000 ordinary shares under its extended share buyback program through Deutsche Numis. These shares, to be held in treasury, will have no voting rights. This transaction is part of Foresight’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and optimize shareholder value, maintaining a total voting rights figure of 114,901,470. The buyback program reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to enhance stakeholder value and underscores its commitment to robust financial management.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, founded in 1984, is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and capital growth. Operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia, Foresight provides investment opportunities focusing on energy transition, decarbonization, and nature recovery. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, the company combines financial and operational expertise to maximize asset value and deliver attractive returns.

YTD Price Performance: -2.06%

Average Trading Volume: 291,247

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £461M

