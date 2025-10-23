Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ).

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 47,177 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg, as part of a broader initiative announced in April 2025. The shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares in circulation, which may impact shareholder calculations under FCA rules. This move is part of Foresight’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £516.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. scores well due to its strong financial performance and strategic corporate actions like share buybacks. Technical indicators show positive momentum, although valuation metrics suggest the stock is fairly priced. The absence of recent earnings call data limits further insights.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, founded in 1984, is a prominent investment manager specializing in real assets and capital for growth. Operating in the UK, Europe, and Australia, the company offers investment opportunities focused on energy transition, decarbonization, and nature recovery. As a FTSE 250 index constituent, Foresight combines financial and operational expertise to maximize asset value and provide attractive returns, with a commitment to sustainability and economic growth.

Average Trading Volume: 353,636

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £523.7M

