Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ) is now available.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has announced the purchase of 15,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program initiated in April 2025. The shares, bought at a volume-weighted average price of 460.19 pence per share, will be held in treasury and will not have voting rights. This transaction is part of a broader buyback strategy that has seen over 1.3 million shares repurchased, impacting the total number of voting shares available and potentially influencing shareholder calculations under FCA rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £550.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. demonstrates strong financial health, backed by solid technical indicators and attractive valuation metrics. The strategic share buyback program further enhances its appeal by boosting shareholder value. Attention to debt levels and cash flow management will be key to sustaining its growth trajectory.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSG stock, click here.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Founded in 1984, Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager specializing in real assets and growth capital, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on investment opportunities that support energy transition, decarbonization, nature recovery, and the economic potential of ambitious companies. As a constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight offers a diversified range of investment strategies and solutions for both private and public funds, with a commitment to building a sustainable future.

Average Trading Volume: 235,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £506.8M

Find detailed analytics on FSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue