Foresight Group Executes Share Buyback Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. ( (GB:FSG) ).

Foresight Group Holdings Limited has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 14,929 of its ordinary shares through Berenberg. These shares will be held in treasury, reducing the number of voting shares to 112,450,643 out of 116,347,803 total shares. This move is part of a broader strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, aligning with regulatory requirements under the UK’s financial rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:FSG) stock is a Buy with a £550.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. stock, see the GB:FSG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:FSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:FSG is a Outperform.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. demonstrates strong financial health and strategic initiatives like share buybacks, which enhance shareholder value. The stock’s reasonable valuation and moderate technical indicators support a positive outlook, though increasing debt levels and cash flow volatility should be monitored.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:FSG stock, click here.

More about Foresight Group Holdings Ltd.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia. The company focuses on supporting the energy transition, decarbonizing industry, enhancing nature recovery, and realizing the economic potential of ambitious companies. Foresight is part of the FTSE 250 index and offers a range of private and public funds, along with investment solutions for the retail market.

Average Trading Volume: 235,930

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £506.8M

See more insights into FSG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue