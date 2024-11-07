Foresight Group Enhances Share Value with Buyback

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd., an investment manager specializing in real assets, has repurchased 10,000 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program. The shares, acquired at prices ranging from 450 to 459 GBp, will be held in treasury, affecting the company’s voting rights and share capital structure. This move aligns with Foresight’s strategy to maximize asset value and offer attractive returns to investors.

