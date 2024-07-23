Foresight Group Advances Share Buyback Plan

Foresight Group Holdings Ltd. (GB:FSG) has released an update.

Foresight Group Holdings Limited, a sustainable infrastructure and private equity investment manager, has executed a share buyback as per the announcement on 27 October 2023, purchasing 38,000 of its own shares at a uniform price of 500 GBp each. The acquired shares will be held in treasury, reducing the total voting rights to 115,738,494, while the company’s issued share capital remains unchanged. This share repurchase reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to shareholder value and its confidence in the firm’s financial stability.

