Foresight Faces Nasdaq Delisting Over Share Price

Foresight Autonomous Holdings, a developer of advanced vision systems for the automotive sector, has been notified by Nasdaq that it is not meeting the minimum bid price requirement, with its shares trading below $1 for 30 consecutive days. The company has until March 3, 2025, to regain compliance through strategies to boost its share price, or it may face delisting. During the compliance period, Foresight’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

