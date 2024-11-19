Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Repurchases Shares Amidst Sustainable Focus

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited GBP (GB:FGEN) has released an update.

Foresight Environmental Infrastructure Limited has repurchased 150,000 of its own shares at 76.50p each, resulting in a total of 651,132,549 shares with voting rights in circulation. This move highlights the company’s commitment to managing its share capital effectively, which may interest investors focused on sustainable and environmentally focused portfolios. FGEN aims to offer a sustainable dividend yield while maintaining the capital value of its diverse environmental infrastructure investments.

