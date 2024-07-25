Foremost Lithium Expands Global Investor Reach

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd (TSE:FAT) has released an update.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd., a North American lithium exploration company, has been approved to list its shares on Upstream, a new trading platform aimed at increasing international investment without competing with domestic exchanges. The listing will commence on July 31, 2024, allowing international investors access to the company’s shares using various payment methods including USDC digital currency. This move is expected to provide Foremost Lithium with enhanced global exposure and potential investment opportunities.

