Foremost Clean Energy Clarifies Spin-Out Effective Date

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd ( (TSE:FAT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. announced an update regarding the effective date of its spin-out of gold and silver properties into Rio Grande Resources Ltd., clarifying that the arrangement will take effect on January 31, 2025, instead of the previously communicated date. This spin-out will result in shareholders receiving new shares in both Foremost and Rio Grande, with trading of the new Foremost shares commencing at the same time. The announcement is significant for the company’s operations as it realigns its focus on uranium and lithium exploration, potentially strengthening its position in the clean energy sector.

More about Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. is a North American company focused on uranium and lithium exploration, with projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan and across Manitoba and Quebec. The company aims to capitalize on the growing demand for carbon-free energy by advancing its uranium and lithium projects, and collaborates with Denison Mines Corp. in its exploration efforts.

YTD Price Performance: 2.42%

Average Trading Volume: 19,520

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.72M

